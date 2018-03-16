Historic Upset: #1 UVA falls to #16 UMBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE -- No. 1 seed UVA suffered the biggest upset in NCAA history with their 74-54 loss against No. 16 seed UMBC during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Know their name....the Retrievers. NCAA history as @UMBC_MBB knocks off @UVAMensHoops 74-54 to become the first 16 seed to beat a 1 seed since the #NCAATourney expanded to 64 teams — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2018

A #16 beats a #1 seed in the #NCAATournament! @UMBC_MBB defeats @UVAMensHoops 74-54 to knock out the overall number one seed in tourney. — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 17, 2018

Number one seeds have been perfect in the NCAA tournament since the field was originally expanded to 64 teams.

The Cavaliers were 135-0 heading into tonight’s UVA game against Maryland-Baltimore County.

The team also had a perfect 3-0 against the Retrievers with the most recent victory coming at the Richmond Coliseum back in 2005.

The Cavaliers (31-2) were crowned ACC tournament champions last Saturday after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels, 71-63.

They were also the only team in Division One basketball that had not allowed 70 or more points yet this season. The Retrievers scored 74.

This year’s NCAA tournament appearance marks a school-record fifth straight and 22nd overall.

