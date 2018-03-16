Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says some alleged incidents took place during Trump presidency

The lawyer representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels alleges that some of the accusations she’s making against President Donald Trump occurred while Trump was in office.

“Is there anything in the litany of accusations — you would call them facts — that surround this case that happened while Donald Trump was President?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, during an interview Friday.

“Yes,” Avenatti replied.

When asked by Tapper if he could elaborate, Avenatti gave a simple “no.”

Avenatti had claimed earlier Friday in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Daniels was “physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump.”

He declined to provide further details about who made the threat during that interview, including whether or not it was Trump or someone associated with him.

CNN had reached out to Larry Rosen, a lawyer representing Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, and Jill Martin, a Trump Organization lawyer who has been involved in legal matters related to the Daniels allegations. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said during Friday’s White House press briefing that she has “no knowledge of that situation” and referred reporters to Trump’s personal attorneys.

Avenatti reiterated to Tapper Friday that the public will have more details from Daniels’ upcoming interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which is slated to air later this month.

“I think that when the American people hear from my client who will provide details — very specific details related to this threat — they will conclude, as I have, that this was not a random threat by some wing nut … out of the blue,” he told Tapper.

Daniels’ lawsuit that she filed last week claims Cohen signed a hush agreement just before the 2016 election that is now void, related to her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen and the White House have denied there was an affair between Trump and Daniels.

The lawsuit also accuses Cohen of recently attempting to continue his efforts to silence Daniels, including initiating an arbitration proceeding against her in February.