RICHMOND, Va – Put on your green and head out to Innsbrook for this year’s St. Paddy’s Palooza on Saturday, March 17th. Yvonne Mastromano and Kevin Smith joined Cheryl in the studio to talk about this year’s festival. It will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and will feature live bands, food and a kid’s zone featuring a balloon cave!

It all happens at the Innsbrook Pavilion on March 17th from 11am – 5pm. For more information go to: http://www.innsbrook.com