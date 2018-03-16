Man trashes police station lobby during rampage captured on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Wis. - A man went on a rampage and trashed the inside of a Wisconsin police department, and the strange outburst was all caught on camera.

The man walked into the Grafton Police Department just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to WITI.

Surveillance video shows him kick a hole in the wall right as he walks inside. He is seen throwing his bag across the lobby and then heads straight for the brochures.

He's seen tearing down shelves and pictures and throwing them across the room. Glass can be seen shattering in the video.

The man can be seen stomping on a photo before stumbling back to the entrance.

It didn't take long for officers to walk inside just as he was about to head out.

The suspect laid on the ground put his hands behind his back and was arrested without incident.

Days later, a hole remains at the entrance of the station and the walls are bare.

The man is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail as authorities investigate why the Grafton Police Department was targeted - and what set the man off.

Grafton police took the man into custody for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He has not been charged yet.

Police are investigating whether drugs were a factor.