Louisa High students create video message of unity after Fl. shooting

LOUISA, Va. -- Louisa County High School students wanted to show their full support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, so they created a video with a message of unity.

So far, the video has reached more than 25,000 people and been shared more than 400 times. It was inspired by a hashtag around the Black Eyed Peas video, Where is the Love?.

“They took an idea that we worked on together and made it something that will be bigger than they ever will understand and it’s fabulous,” said LCHS Principal Lee Downey.

During the walkout on March 14, LCHS students instead voluntarily assembled for 17 minutes followed by a moment of silence. They also watched the four-minute message which was produced in a week by their peers, which promotes unity to enhance school safety. Administrators also spoke to the student body how to respond in an emergency which included "run, hide and fight."

“Some people wanted to do the walkout some were very against it so I felt like this was kind of a neutral thing everyone could get behind,” said video producer Emily Weddle.

The video idea came about after students met with their principal about joining in on the national school walkout.

“I said, how are the people outside Louisa going to know you are supporting them by standing outside? Let`s do something bigger more impactful something everyone can learn from,” said Downey.

“We saw the video (Black Eyed Peas) and we thought it would be very fitting and work for the situation we were put in recently,” said Benjamin Parkinson, who helped produce the video.

Afterward, the response from those inside the auditorium was powerful, with teachers and friends coming forward to hug them.

“I saw teachers crying, people come up to me saying that was amazing, you guys did great,” said Weddle. “It was a really deep moment and felt really emotional and personal.”

'If they ever need help or hope they can watch this video and a whole nation out there that supports them,” said the group of student video producers.

Downey says this is one of the proudest moments of his career. He plans to reach out to the principal at Stoneman Douglas in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is the folks in Florida and anywhere else that has been through something like this is we are all in it together,” said Downey.