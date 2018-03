Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlotte, NC - For the last two weeks, the Virginia Cavaliers were the unanimous number one team in the country and they come into this year's NCAA Tournament as the overall top seed. Yet, there is a feeling in the Cavalier locker room that they are viewed differently and they actually like that.

Sean Robertson caught up with UVA as they prepare to face UMBC in a 1-16 matchup in the South Regional.