Henrico Police surround woman at Waffle House with guns drawn

HENRICO, Va. – A road rage incident that happened early Friday turned into a separate scene later in the afternoon that had Broad Street blocked off and onlookers watching as Henrico Police surrounded a woman with their guns drawn.

A man driving a SUV pulled a gun on the other driver, police said. The victim followed the SUV into the parking lot of the Waffle House and watched the driver get out of the car and run off.

A little over an hour later, a woman came to retrieve the SUV, police said. That’s when they pulled their guns and surrounded her.

Mitchell Bradley watched the event unfold when he was out on his lunchbreak.

“Quite a scene for 12’oclock on Friday when you’re just trying to go get a hamburger,” Bradley said.

The woman was detained and then released a little bit later, according to Crime Insider sources. Those sources said that the driver is still at large.