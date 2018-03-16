Colonial Drinking Chocolate

RICHMOND, Va – Frank Clark, the Master of Foodways for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation showed Jessica how to make a traditional drinking chocolate LIVE in the Virginia This Morning Studio. Frank brought the traditional ingredients and cooking pot and wore colonial attire! There are many more colonial recipes at http://recipes.history.org/.

To learn more about Frank Clark, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and other chocolate interpretive programs, check out http://www.colonialwilliamsburg.com.