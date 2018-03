Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - President & CEO of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, Danielle Fitz-Hugh shared about the upcoming trade show that'll showcase all that the Chesterfield region has to offer.

Chesterfield Chamber Premiere : Inaugural Business Expo

Chesterfield Technical Center



For all the details visit, www.Chesterfieldchamber.com or call (804) 748-6364

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHESTERFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE}