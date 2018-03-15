× Shiplock Brewing to replace shuttered Shockoe brewery

RICHMOND, Va. — The tanks of a shuttered Shockoe Bottom brewery likely won’t sit idle for long.

A new venture, Shiplock Brewing, is looking to take over the former 7 Hills Seafood & Brewing Co. space at 115 S. 15th St., according to a license application filed last month with the Virginia ABC.

The phone number listed on Shiplock Brewing’s applications matches that of neighboring Southern Railway Taphouse at 100 S. 14th St.

Southern Railway representatives declined to comment.

The former 7 Hills space is owned and managed by locally based Fulton Hill Properties.

Jon Ondrak, Fulton Hill’s chief operating officer, confirmed the space has been leased to an unnamed tenant, but he did not identify Shiplock or who is behind it.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.