Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization documents in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Thursday.

The New York Times, which first reported the development, said the subpoena included documents related to Russia. The reports mark the first publicly known time that Mueller has demanded documents related to President Donald Trump’s businesses.

Trump has said he would view any investigation of his or his family’s personal finances as a “violation” by Mueller that crosses a red line.

CNN reported in January that the company had voluntarily provided documents on a range of events, conversations and meetings from Trump’s real estate business to Mueller and congressional investigators, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The source who spoke to CNN on Thursday said the subpoena’s intention was to “clean up” and to ensure that all related documents are handed over to the special counsel.

Neither White House officials nor a lawyer representing the Trump Organization immediately responded to a request for comment. Trump has repeatedly railed against the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

The Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, said the subpoena was delivered “in recent weeks.”

The Times said special counsel witnesses had been asked recently about a potential real estate deal in Moscow, and that investigators have questioned witnesses about the flow of money from the United Arab Emirates to the United States.

CNN has reported that George Nader, a Middle East specialist tied to secret meetings between the UAE and Trump associates, is cooperating with Mueller.