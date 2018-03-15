× Mechanicsville man killed in I-295 crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Mechanicsville man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. at the ramp from I-295 north to Route 10 (Exit 15B).

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 Ford Super Duty 750 Budget rental truck driven by, David Lee Seither, 65, of Mechanicsville was traveling northbound Interstate 295 and attempted to take the exit to Route 10 in Chesterfield County,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Investigators say Seither lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the left, struck a guardrail, and then overturned on the vehicle’s roof.

Seither, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt and Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

37.367322 -77.607786