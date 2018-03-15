× Police seek help finding missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have asked for help finding Luritha R. Carter, 59, of St. Johns Woods Drive in Richmond.

Carter was last seen March 10.

“It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Carter suffers from a medical condition and has not taken her medication.”

Police described Carter as a black woman with a medium complexion, 5’5” tall, with brown eyes and gray hair with a maroon streak in the front.

She weighs approximately 216 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Luritha Carter was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.