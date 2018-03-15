Second 17-year-old arrested in deadly Mosby Court double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with last week’s deadly double shooting on Raven Street in Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

Police said Deemoni L. Parson, of the 1900 block of Redd Street, was arrested Thursday without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and Richmond Police.

Parson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additionally, 17-year-old De-Jore L. Cook, of the 2100 block of Willis Road, was arrested Monday evening by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and Richmond Police.

Cook was also charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and three counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The arrests stem from a double shooting in the 1900 block of Raven Street on Wednesday, March 7.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two 17-year-old males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was pronounced dead Friday evening.

The other victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Classmate of victim: 'I just can't focus'

A teen who spoke with a CBS 6 reporter and requested to keep his identity hidden, said he heard seven to ten gunshots around 10:30. at night.

He later learned his friend who he said attends RPS's Aspire Academy with him, was shot, along with another 17-year-old.

"I just can't focus in school knowing it happened to one of my classmates. [I'm] just sad," the teen said.

"It just need to tighten up, more patrols," the teen said.

"Do you feel unsafe here?" a CBS 6 reporter asked the teen.

"Yeah, a little bit, there's a whole lot of shootings, a whole lot of killing, I ain't trying to die," he responded.

The teen lost his best friend in a shooting nearly one year ago, when someone shot 15-year-old Taliek Brown and 16-year-old Mykaisha Smoot in the head on Accommodation Street in late March of last year.

"I miss him dearly... a loving kind person who never bothered no one," the teen said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.