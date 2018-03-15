× Trooper hit; All I-95 lanes shutdown

RICHMOND, Va – Emergency crews shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning following multiple accidents near Boulevard.

VDOT says northbound traffic is being diverted to Boulevard and southbound traffic is being diverted to Chamberlayne Ave.

#BREAKING All lanes of I95 near the Boulevard are shut down after multi-vehicle crash at mm 78 in Richmond. SUV seen on side at guardrail. BIG backups @CBS6 @KristenLuehrs pic.twitter.com/vqem1aZql6 — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 15, 2018

As a Virginia State trooper was investigating the first crash around 4:48 a.m., another Virginia State Trooper was parked to provide traffic control for debris in the roadway.

While parked, another car hit the Trooper’s vehicle. Both the Trooper and the driver from the vehicle that struck the Trooper were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.