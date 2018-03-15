Trooper hit; All I-95 lanes shutdown
RICHMOND, Va – Emergency crews shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning following multiple accidents near Boulevard.
VDOT says northbound traffic is being diverted to Boulevard and southbound traffic is being diverted to Chamberlayne Ave.
As a Virginia State trooper was investigating the first crash around 4:48 a.m., another Virginia State Trooper was parked to provide traffic control for debris in the roadway.
While parked, another car hit the Trooper’s vehicle. Both the Trooper and the driver from the vehicle that struck the Trooper were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.