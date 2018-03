× Fire burns Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire that burned a home on West 27th Street in South Richmond.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived on scene at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the people who lost their home in the fire.

