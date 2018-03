RICHMOND, Va – Chris Konschak from MADD VA stopped by to talk about the 10th anniversary Walk Like MADD and Dash 5k 2018. The annual event will be March 31st from 8am – 11am at Dorey Park in Henrico County. CBS 6’s own Greg McQuade will emcee!

Find out more at https://www.madd.org/virginia/​ or by calling 1-877-ASK-MADD