RICHMOND, Va – Author and TV Host of “Trading Spaces” Vern Yip will be in Richmond for the Southern Women’s Show! He talked to Greg by satellite about “Trading Spaces” coming back to TV, his first book “Vern Yip’s Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home” and visiting Richmond.

The Southern Women’s Show is Friday March 16th through Sunday March 18. For more information and tickets to go http://www.southernshows.com/wri