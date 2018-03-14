Video shows persons of interest in fatal Richmond strip club shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released two photos of men considered persons of interest in a fatal shooting at a Richmond strip club.

Police were called to CandyBar, along the 3900 block of Hull Street Road, at about 1:09 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found two males in the parking lot who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Both males were transported to local hospitals."

Timothy Vest, 33, of Blue Ridge Avenue, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other shooting victim suffered injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Police have not yet released details about a possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Major Crimes Detective Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.