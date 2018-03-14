× The Southern Women’s Show

RICHMOND, Va. –The Southern Women’s Show returns to the River City Friday, March 16, through Sunday, March 18, at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue. A favorite event for women to see the latest trends in fashions, healthy and fitness, jewelry, clothing, food, see fashion shows, meet celebrity guests and shop,

The show features more than 300 exhibitors covering food, fashion, health, beauty, fitness, lifestyle and more

Admission, hours and other details can be found here:

Special guests include Interior designer Vern Yip of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” is the show’s headliner. He appears on the

James River Air Fashion & Entertainment Stage Saturday, March 17 at 1PM, 12 year old Claire Hollingsworth of Central Virginia, Food Network’s youngest “Chopped Junior” champion and founder of Claire’s Cooking Lab, and others. with each sale with Claire along with the Backpacks of Love, Inc. founded in Powhatan County by founder Bobby Fulcher who was attending a Rotary Club convention. will feed a child for a day. Click here for details.