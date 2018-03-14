State Police investigating 2 fatal crashes in Chesterfield and Caroline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Chesterfield and Caroline Counties Wednesday night.

The first multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:12 p.m. at Ladysmith Road and Landor in Caroline County. The confirmed fatality was pronounced at the hospital.

No additional information has been released at this time.

State Police said the second fatality was in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. at the ramp from Interstate 295 north to Route 10 (Exit 15B) in Chesterfield County. Police say this was a single-vehicle crash.

State Police said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

The victims will be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Ramp from I-295 north to Rt. 10 (Chesterfield) - Exit 15B is closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice. Expect delays.

