× ‘Embarrassing’ high school fight mars day dedicated to school safety

PETERSBURG, Va. — One student was charged with a crime and a school security guard was taken to the hospital following a student fight at Petersburg High School.

“We are still investigating today’s events, but initial reports indicate that off-campus issues may have spilled over into Petersburg High School,” a Petersburg schools spokesperson said in a letter to parents. “The students involved now face school disciplinary action.”

The Wednesday morning fight occurred after students participated in a National School Walkout event.

“The fighting did not occur during the student-led walkout,” the school spokesperson said. “It is disappointing that these students acted in this way on a day when most Petersburg High School students stood together for school safety.”

The school system encouraged parents to speak to their children about consequences associated with violence.

“Embarrassing, just completely embarrassing,” a Petersburg student, who asked to not be identified, said. “You show your dedication to the kids that passed, OK that’s respectful. But you come back in the school and do something completely different, that’s just disrespectful.”

The school was put on a modified lock down in an effort to restore the peace.

The school security guard suffered injuries that were considered minor.