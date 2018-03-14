LIVE UPDATES: Students participate in The National School Walkout

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of students in Central Virginia and around the country have walked out of class Wednesday as part of The National School Walkout. Both a memorial to the Florida high school shooting victims and a protest against gun violence, the walkout will happen today at 10 a.m. with students walking out of schools and universities for 17 minutes — one minute to honor each Florida victim.

