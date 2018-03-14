Man killed in Richmond strip club

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed and another person was hurt in an early-morning shooting inside a Richmond strip club.
Police were called to CandyBar, along the 3900 block of Hull Street Road, at about 1:09 a.m.
One of the shooting victims was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other shooting victim suffered injuries that were considered non-life threatening.
Police have not yet released the names of the shooting victims, nor any suspects in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.503660 -77.473702