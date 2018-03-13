× UVA’s De’Andre Hunter to miss NCAA Tournament with broken wrist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – ACC Sixth Man of the Year De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) has been ruled out for the NCAA Tournament with a broken left wrist, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett announced Tuesday (March 13).

Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC Tournament. He will have surgery on Monday (March 19). Hunter is expected to make a full recovery and be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the top-ranked Cavaliers. He reached double figures in 16 games and was Virginia’s leading scorer in six contests.

Hunter was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week following his 22-point performance at Miami on Feb. 18. He banked in a dramatic game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer at Louisville on March 1. Hunter was also named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

No. 1 overall seed Virginia (31-2) plays No. 16 seed UMBC (24-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 in Charlotte, N.C. Tipoff at Spectrum Center is set for approximately 9:20 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.