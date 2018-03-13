× Officer accidentally fires gun inside Virginia middle school

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — No one was injured when a school resource officer accidentally fired his weapon inside George Washington Middle School, an Alexandria Police spokesperson said.

Alexandria Police continue investigating exactly what happened Tuesday morning inside the Northern Virginia school.

“At approximately 9:10 a.m., a School Resource Officer accidentally discharged his service weapon inside his office at the middle school. He immediately checked for potential injuries in the area. No one was injured,” a police spokesperson said. “The officer then contacted his supervisor and school staff. All students and staff are safe and classes continued as normal.”

The officer, a five-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department, was placed on routine administrative leave as the police department investigates what went wrong.