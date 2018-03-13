Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Richmond shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a South Richmond shopping center Tuesday evening.

Richmond Police confirm the shooting happened at the Granite Hill Shopping Center on in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Crime Insider sources say a possible robbery suspect was shot in the arm outside the Food Lion in the shopping center.

Richmond Police say the incident involves an ongoing investigation with Hanover County.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the incident began with Hanover Deputies following a car with what they believe was a robbery suspect inside. They asked Richmond Police to pull over the vehicle.

RPD currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Ave. Incident involves an ongoing investigation with Hanover County. pic.twitter.com/rtqxC1pQJQ — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) March 13, 2018

