Mystery buyer snags $3.7M Richmond mansion

RICHMOND, Va. — A mystery buyer snagged the top area home sale in February with the purchase of one of metro Richmond’s priciest listings, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot Rothesay mansion at 1234 Rothesay Circle sold Feb. 28 for $3.7 million, below its latest list price of $3.97 million, according to the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

The 8-acre estate overlooking the James River initially was listed last May for $4.2 million. The asking price was reduced in September.

City property records list the buyer as Riverview I LLC, an entity registered by attorney M. Ryan Jenness of Peake Law Group.

The sellers were George and Anne Anderson, who are downsizing after living at Rothesay most of their lives. George Anderson is the former longtime head of his family’s business, Anderson Strudwick, a local brokerage firm that was sold in 2011.

The Andersons listed the century-old mansion through The Steele Group | Sotheby’s International Realty, with Darnley Adamson, Debbie Gibbs, Laura Peery and Bo Steele co-listing the property.

The Steele Group handled both sides of the transaction, with fellow agent Maria Brent representing the buyer.

Adamson said the buyer is local and wants to remain anonymous. He said the buyer plans to renovate and restore the Tudor-style mansion, which was built in 1913 by Jonathan Bryan, brother of newspaper publisher John Stewart Bryan.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.