Greater Richmond ARC & Family Fun at Innsbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --Time to celebrate with The Greater Richmond ARC as they host its annual Ladybug Fund Wine tasting & Silent Auction. the event is March 24, form 6-9:30 pm at the Torque Club, Richmond Raceway Complex. The event will benefit children served through ARC programs, including Infant and Child Development Services, Summer Camp and Respite Services, and After school.

The event features 12 wine-tasting stations featuring West Coast wines, courtesy of wine educator Thom Horsey, and Virginian wines courtesy of Valley Road Vineyards. Craft beer from Midnight Brewery will also be on hand, as well as fine fare from Mosaic Catering. Silent auction items include the chance to bid on throwing out the “first pitch” at a Flying Squirrels game; a catered dinner for ten by The Sharper Palate; NASCAR tickets; jewelry, art, and more. Tickets are $95 in advance online or call (804) 358-1874, or at the door for $100. To purchase tickets and for more information click here.

9th Annual St. Paddy’s Palooza - Saturday, March 17th, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Innsbrook’s 9th Annual St. Paddy’s Palooza comes alive for a family fun celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The Innsbrook Pavilion will have the luck of the Irish with food, live music, a KidsZone with pony rides, face painting, a bouncy house, and a petting zoo. Enjoy authentic bagpipers followed by live bands, and craft beers or wine and enter the Hot Air Balloon Cave that will leave you in 77,000 square feet of awe.

St. Paddy’s Palooza benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a not-for-profit organization raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer. Participates will be Going BALD for the cause and shaving their heads. For more information click here.