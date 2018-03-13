Missing hunter Kyle Englehart’s body found along James River shoreline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has confirmed a body found Friday along the James River, in James City County west of the Ferry, was that of missing hunter Kyle Englehart.

The Medical Examiner ruled the 29-year-old hunter died due to drowning.

Englehart and friend Austin Savage disappeared January 3 after they left Jamestown Island marina in a boat to work on a duck hunting blind along the James River.

"They got caught up in the January 3rd winter storm that night," a Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson said.

Savage's body was recovered March 4, on Tyler’s Beach in Isle of Wight County.

His death was also determined to be drowning.

Savage was from Hampton and most recently worked maintenance at Varina High School.

Englehart graduated from Varina High School and lived in Charles City County where he worked as a farmer, according to friends and his social media accounts.