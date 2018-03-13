Gingerbread is not just for the holiday season!

Gingerbread Loaf Cake

1/2 cup Oil

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1 tsp Vanilla

1 cup Brown sugar

1/2 cup reg sugar

1 cup Molasses

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 Cinnamon

1/2 tsp all spice

2 tsp Ground ginger

1/2 cup milk

Lemon Cream Cheese glaze

4 oz Cream Cheese

1/2 tbsp Lemon zest

1 tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 Tsp Lemon extract

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1. Preheat oven to 335 degrees and spray Bakers Joy into a loaf pan, bundt pan, or 2 – 8×2 inch cake pans. If using a loaf pan scoop in 4 cups of mixture, if using a bundt cake pan scoop in 6 – 7 cups of mixture or if using 8 inch pans scoop in 3 1/2 – 4 cups of mixture.

2. Combine flour, baking powder and soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice and ground ginger and set aside.

3. All wet ingredients can be mixed together: oil, butter, eggs, and include sugars. Mix until combined then pour in Molasses and mix again.

4. Next scoop in half the dry mix into the wet mix and mix together then add all the milk and mix then add remaining dry mix, then blend until smooth.

5. Pour batter into pans then place in oven to bake. Cooking time ranges between 60 – 70 minutes.

6.Take cakes out of oven and let cool completely before using.

7. To mix the ingredients for the glaze: in a mixing bowl mix cream cheese and lemon zest together then mix in powdered sugar lemon juice and lemon extract to desired consistency. If desired consistency is thinner add extra lemon juice or milk.