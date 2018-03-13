Car stolen during Lake Gaston home invasion, murder located

LITTLETON, N.C. — The vehicle stolen from the Lake Gaston home of John and Nancy Alford was found Tuesday morning by investigators.

The silver 2011 Mercedes C-300 was stolen Friday morning when two intruders broke into the Alford’s Mulberry Court home. Nancy Alford and her husband John Alford arrived home to two masked intruders around 9 a.m.

Investigators say one of the intruders stayed with John, while the other kidnapped 76-year-old Nancy and forced her to withdraw about $1,000 from an ATM.

When the intruder returned to the home with Nancy, investigators say the suspects beat the couple up, tied them up, before setting the home on fire.

John, a minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Va., was able to escape, but his wife Nancy died in the house fire. John was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of 2nd degree burns.

The stolen car is now in police custody and being searched for evidence the suspects may have left behind. Investigators have not released where the car was found. WRAL reports that officials say providing more details could hinder the investigation of the crime.

Warren County Sheriff Johnnie Williams said that the suspects are believed to be two black males, but they both had their faces covered during the crime.

A family friend tells CBS 6 that John Alford’s condition is improving, but he’s still being treated for burns on his arms, hands and face.

A prayer vigil will be held Friday for Nancy at Wildwood Point in Lake Gaston.

