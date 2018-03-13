× 7th Annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run

RICHMOND, Va. —

The 7th Annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run returns Saturday, March 17, 2018, in and around Westchester Commons Shopping Center, which is conveniently located off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. New this year – A 5K Race Course, a Kids 1K Fun Run Course, and a new Event Area, at The Village Green at Westchester Commons.

Free admission to the festivities encourages spectators to stroll the event area, enjoying food, kids’ activities, music, and entertainment. The Bon Secours Health & Fitness Zone provides helpful tips and information, giveaways, and samples, and opens at 8 am. CBS 6 personality, Bill Fitzgerald, will emcee the event, make sure to ask Bill for selfies. For more information

