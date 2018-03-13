× $19 train tickets available from Richmond to D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. — Looking to get out of town? Amtrak is making travel a cheaper option for folks looking to take the train with its Northeast Regional 3-Day Sale.

“Starting Tuesday, Mar. 13 through Thursday, Mar. 15, customers can receive discounts on one-way fares to visit the most popular cities in the Northeast, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and more,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “The sale is only available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. No discount code is needed; prices are as shown and can’t be combined with other discount codes.”

The Amtrak sale includes trips from Richmond to both Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The sale-priced tickets are good for travel between Tuesday, April 10 and Thursday, May 24.

Visit Amtrak.com for details.