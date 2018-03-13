17-year-old male charged with murder of teen in Mosby Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 17-year-old male was arrested for the murder of a teenager on Raven Street, in Mosby Court.

De-Jore L. Cook, 17, of the 2100 block of Willis Road was arrested Monday evening by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and Richmond Police.

Cook has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony -- three counts.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., March 7, RPD officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located two 17-year-old juvenile males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead on Friday evening.

The other victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A teen who spoke with a CBS 6 reporter and requested to keep his identity hidden, said he heard seven to ten gunshots around 10:30. at night.

He later learned his friend who he said attends RPS's Aspire Academy with him, was shot, along with another 17-year-old.

"I just can't focus in school knowing it happened to one of my classmates. [I'm] just sad," the teen said.

"It just need to tighten up, more patrols," the teen said.

"Do you feel unsafe here?" a CBS 6 reporter asked the teen.

"Yeah, a little bit, there's a whole lot of shootings, a whole lot of killing, I ain't trying to die," he responded.

The teen lost his best friend in a shooting nearly one year ago, when someone shot 15-year-old Taliek Brown and 16-year-old Mykaisha Smoot in the head on Accommodation Street in late March of last year.

"I miss him dearly... a loving kind person who never bothered no one," the teen said.

No arrests have been made in relation to that double homicide.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods