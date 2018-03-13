10-year-old Zachery Long missing in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County police are searching for 10-year-old Zachery Long in the Founders Bridge Road area of the county.
Zachery was last seen around 6:15 p.m., according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story.
The 10-year-old boy was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and black vest.
If you see Zachery, you are asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
37.367322 -77.607786