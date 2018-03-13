× 10-year-old Zachery Long missing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County police are searching for 10-year-old Zachery Long in the Founders Bridge Road area of the county.

Zachery was last seen around 6:15 p.m., according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story.

The 10-year-old boy was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and black vest.

If you see Zachery, you are asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

