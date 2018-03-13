10-year-old boy with rare disorder becomes a cop for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forth Worth, Texas -- Not every superhero wears a cape, some wear a badge.

Dakin Lovelace, from White Oak, Texas, is the newest Fort Worth junior police officer.

"Whereas Dakin has shown true courage strength and heart beyond his years and has demonstrated that he is a true hero," read Fort Worth Police Assistance Chief Kraus from the a city proclamation on Monday.

"I wanted to be a cop since I was really little," Dakin Lovelace said to KDAF.

Dakin has an extremely rare disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress. His physical disabilities might keep him from chasing down the bad guys, but he still still has the same spirit of the boys in blue.

"People see policing as one side. This is really what policing is all about: making a difference in the community. It's not about arresting people and things like that. It's about reaching out to somebody like that, you know, somebody who might not have normally had this opportunity," said FWPD Sgt. Chris Britt.

Of all the departments in Texas, Dakin wanted to join the squad in Fort Worth.

"For us, this is a big deal, you know. This family doesn't live here. They're three hours away. So for them to come to us, of all departments, you know that's a big honor on our end. We all, as you can see, we're going to put on all the bells and whistles for him and make sure he has a really good day," Sgt. Britt said.

He went through all the processes a normal cop goes through so you can say he's official and he's taking no prisoners. His favorite part of the day was a chance to finally arrest his mom.

'She's a horrible driver," Dakin said.

Look out Fort Worth; there's a new officer in town.