Henrico Police: Gunman robs Walgreens, escapes in white van

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the gunman who robbed the Walgreens Pharmacy along the 4800 block of S. Laburnum Avenue, near Williamsburg Road, Friday night.

“A white male entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The victim complied, and the suspect was last seen getting into the driver side of an older white passenger van before it left the parking lot.”

Police described the suspect as an “older white male with a grey beard. He was approximately 5’8” tall and 240 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, brown jacket over a white shirt with blue jeans.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.