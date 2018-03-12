VSU loses in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ettrick, VA - Virginia State's historic season ended Sunday as they fell to Shippensburg 77-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans were led by Richard Grandberry's 16 points, as he played his final game in a VSU uniform. Trey Brown added 12 on 4-9 shooting. Virginia State shot just 36.8% from the field and was only 2-18 from three-point land.

Shippensburg had four players in double figures led by Justin Mccarthur's 21 points as he hit five 3's in the win. The Falcons shot over 52% from the field and they out-rebounded VSU 33-24.

VSU finished the season 25-5, the most wins ever in school history and won a NCAA tournament game for the first time in three years.