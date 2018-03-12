UVA, VT and Radford all dancing this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Sunday night sportscast:

The Virginia Cavaliers received the overall number one seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and will play Friday night at 9:20 against Maryland Baltimore County in Charlotte.

Virginia Tech is the eight seed in the East Region in Pittsburgh and will play Alabama Thursday night around 9:30. It marks the first time since 1985-86 that the Hokies have made the tournament two straight years.

Radford is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009 and will be in the First Four in Dayton Tuesday night against LIU Brooklyn.

Also, VCU has decided not to play in the postseason this year. Rams Vice President and Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin thanked those that considered VCU.

VSU's postseason run ended in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament as they fell to Shippensburg 77-58.