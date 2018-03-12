UVa, Virginia Tech and Radford all dancing in the NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA -- Multiple Virginia basketball teams are dancing in the NCAA tournament, all from the western area of the state.

The Virginia Cavaliers have a number one seed in the South region of the NCAA tournament. They will play Friday night at 9:20 p.m. against Maryland Baltimore County in Charlotte. The game will air on cable, on TNT. The University of Virginia started the season unranked and finished with the number one ranking in the nation.

Virginia Tech is an eight seed in the East region in Pittsburgh and will play Alabama Thursday night around 9:30, on TNT. Their return marks the first time since 1985-86 that the Hokies have made the tournament two straight years.

Radford University is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. The Highlanders won the Big South conference, getting an automatic bid as a First Four team. They play in Dayton Tuesday night against LIU Brooklyn, at 6:40 p.m. on TruTV.

This is the first time in 11 years that VCU won't play postseason. Rams Vice President and Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin thanked those that considered VCU, in a statement you can read here.

Virginia State University's postseason run ended in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, when they fell to Shippensburg 77-58.

