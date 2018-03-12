Teen dies after double shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has died from his injuries sustained in a double shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court last week.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time, but says the teen died from his injuries on Friday evening, March 9.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street at approximately 10:25 p.m., Wednesday, March 7. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old juveniles males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen victim who suffered life-threatening injuries, succumbed to those injuries Friday evening. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The second teen victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.