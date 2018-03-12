Richmond to see mix of wet snow, sleet, and rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A developing storm along the coast of the Carolinas will strengthen as it moves northeast off the Eastern Seaboard. This will spread more precipitation into the area this afternoon into the early evening.

Precipitation type will depend on where you are, as the low level temperatures will be marginal for snow, leading to a mix in many locations. Here in the Metro we’ll likely see a mix of wet snow, sleet and rain (more snow west, more rain east).

With road surfaces being relatively warm, slushy accumulations will be limited to grassy surfaces, decks, etc. We could potentially see an inch of slush across central Virginia, with very little if anything near the coast (where mainly rain will occur).

Western Virginia will see the only real accumulation and even that will be modest. Temperatures will remain above the freezing mark, averaging in the mid 30s to low 40s.

We’ll clear out later tonight, with dry and chilly weather in the picture tomorrow and Wednesday.

With possible wet surfaces and temperatures in the upper 20s in many places Tuesday morning, there could be a few slick spots with some black ice.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s. There will be a bit of a breeze around as well through the midweek period.

Temperatures will moderate later in the week, with highs in the low and mid 50s Thursday rising into the low and mid 60s next weekend.