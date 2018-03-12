× Minor injuries reported in Dinwiddie school bus crash

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Twenty students were on board a Dinwiddie school bus that crashed at Courthouse Road and Turkey Egg Road Monday afternoon.

Six people were transported with minor injuries. Initial reports from the scene are that five people from the vehicle were transported, and one person from the bus was transported.

The bus carried both middle and high school students. There were students in the car.

Police have cited the driver of the bus for following to closely.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.