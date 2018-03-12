Henrico break-in suspect accused of urinated in public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with a number of crimes after police say he broke into a Henrico home and urinated in public before going inside.

Police said the incident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 11.

The victim reported that a man had entered their home in the 2700 block of Timber Court. Upon, arrival, officers located 25-year-old Adam Matthew Stein at the scene.

Police say Stein broke into the Henrico home and urinated in public before going in.

Stein has been charged with public nudity, public intoxication and unlawful entry. He has been released on bond.