Five hurt after air duct crashes down on Ohio water park pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Several people were hurt when an air duct broke free and fell from the ceiling of Ohio's indoor Kalahari Waterpark Resort Monday, according to WJW.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said five people had minor injuries in the incident. Two people were taken to the hospital, and another three refused treatment.

The ducts, which are about three feet in diameter, are part of the air conditioning system at the Sandusky park, said Sigsworth.

The facility has been closed for repairs. Kalahari released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts."

Visitors tweeted about the incident:

Went to kalahari for a fun day with my daughter and now we have to leave bc of the tubes fell pic.twitter.com/2S3j9M33q5 — Phil is to sweet (@Philsmarshmalow) March 12, 2018

Tell me why the pipes just fell from the ceiling while I’m at Kalahari — Sar 🍍 (@_SarahHackett) March 12, 2018

When you & your friends all get off work, drive 1 1/2 hours to Kalahari & as you’re in line for the FIRST slide - the ceiling falls down & they close down for the day 🙄 #OurLuck — brynna 🌻 (@BrynnaStalnaker) March 12, 2018

kalahari just broke thats not even everything that fell FROM THE CEILING 😱😨 pic.twitter.com/q1i7iNzeKK — brooke seff 🦋 (@Brooke_Seff) March 12, 2018