Fabulous Zucchini Flatbread

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Kara from Mosaic Catering whipped up a zucchini flatbread in our studio today. It’s the dish she’ll be serving at this year’s Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting and Silent Auction. The event benefits the Greater Richmond ARC.

The event is Saturday, March 24th http://www.richmondarc.org

Zucchini Flatbread Yield 4 Servings

Ingredients

7” Flatbread

3 oz Zucchini, sliced thin

2 oz Boursin Cheese

Half of a small red onion, sliced thin in half moons

1/2 cup red wine

3/4 cup dark balsamic vinegar

3 oz grape tomatoes

.25 oz basil, chopped

.25 oz oregano, chopped

1 oz grated Parmesan cheese

1 oz olive oil

1 oz lemon basil olive oil

3 oz of arugula Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. Simmer onions in red wine until reduced half way. Add dark balsamic vinegar and reduce again to half the liquid. Drain onions and let cool in the refrigerator to prevent overcooking.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut grape tomatoes in half lengthwise. In a mixing bowl coat them with olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper and chopped basil and oregano. Lay the seasoned tomatoes flat on a sheet tray and cook for 35 minutes.

3. Spread Boursin Cheese on Pita and top with zucchini slices, balsamic onions and roasted tomatoes. Evenly Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

4. Brush a grill pan with remaining oil and grill the pita until toasted and the Boursin is slightly melted.

5. Toss the arugula with lemon basil oil, salt and pepper to taste. Top the flatbread with the arugula mix.

​6. Cut into quarters, serve warm & ENJOY!