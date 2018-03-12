× Expect slick roadways and walkways Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. – Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s in many areas that received snow, resulting in slick roadways and walkways for a few hours Tuesday morning.

Slushy conditions and the possibility of overnight freezing/black ice on roads caused most school districts in Central Virginia to operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.

With that in mind, VDOT officials are cautioning drivers to be aware that the roads may slippery, especially bridges and overpasses.

VDOT is also reminding motorists to allow extra time to reach their destinations and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.