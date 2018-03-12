Ashley Lewis Celebrates National Girl Scout day with troop, VCU students

RICHMOND, Va. — In celebration of National Girl Scout day, CBS 6 wanted to help out some local Girl Scouts and pass out boxes of cookies at VCU.

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing in Central Virginia, so it wasn’t hard for CBS 6 reporter Ashley Lewis to find a local troop selling cookies.

“We like to do simple acts of kindness around the community so today in honor of National Girl Scout Day, I wanted to buy 24 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. Would that be cool?” asked Lewis.

“Thank you so much for buying Girl scout cookies,” said one Girl Scout.

Lewis headed to VCU’s Monroe Park campus to surprise some unsuspecting students with boxes of the highly coveted cookies.

“We’re going around giving out Girl Scout Cookies would you like one?” asked Lewis.

“Oh wow! Absolutely,” said one student.

“You want to take two boxes?” asked Lewis. “Yay! Enjoy and have a good day.”

