UVA named No. 1 overall seed; will face UMBC

RICHMOND, Va. -- The University of Virginia has been named the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is the third time in the last five years that the Cavaliers have been selected as a number one seed.

UVA will face the upset-minded University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) on Friday, March 16 in Charlotte, N.C.

It's official, No. 1⃣ overall seed for the 2018 NCAA Tournament! 🔶🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ijHyZNB1Bt — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 11, 2018

UMBC (24-10) punched a trip the NCAA tournament on Saturday after taking down top-seeded Vermont in the America East Conference championship game.

The Cavaliers (31-2) were crowned ACC tournament champions Saturday night after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels, 71-63.

This year’s NCAA tournament appearance marks a school-record fifth straight and 22nd overall.

The winner of the Virginia's first-round game will meet No. 8 seed Creighton (21-11) or No. 9 seed Kansas State (22-11) in the second round on Sunday, March 18.

Here come the Hoos! Check out the team's reaction as the South Region is announced. #GoHoos 🏀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/J2cmK3BADF — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 11, 2018